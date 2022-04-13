Coffee Shop Manager Moonlighting As Food Runner Charged With Leading NJ Child Porn Ring

A Route 23 coffee shop manager who moonlights as a food runner for a Route 46 Tex-Mex restaurant was also leading a child porn trafficking network, authorities charged.

Imad Uddin, 24, of Paterson shared child sex abuse videos on “multiple social media accounts,” Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Members of Berdnik’s Internet Crime Against Children Task Force arrested Uddin, a Bangladeshi immigrant, after searching his home and seizing “several electronic devices pertaining to the investigation,” the sheriff said.

An examination of Uddin’s cellphone turned up “additional images of child sexual abuse material,” Berdnik said, adding that they will “continue working on retrieving information from other devices belonging to Imad.”

Uddin most recently reportedly worked as a shift manager at a Dunkin’ Donuts on Route 23 in Pompton Plains and as a food runner for Jose Tejas in Fairfield, according to online sources.

He remained held in the Passaic County Jail, charged with leading a child pornography network as well as manufacturing, distributing, possessing and maintaining child pornography.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office assisted with the investigation, Berdnik noted.

