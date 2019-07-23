CLOSING: 381 Main In Little Falls To Shut Its Doors

381 Main in Little Falls will be holding on final football party this weekend.

The Main Street bar and grille will be holding "Our Last Football Party" July 28 to kick off NFL pre-season -- and a few farewell drinks.

381 Main's last day in business will be Aug. 4, but the owners hope to soon open a new location in town.

"It is with heavy hearts, and while it was not our choice, great things are on the horizon," 381 Main said in a Facebook post.

"We are working on securing a new location in Little Falls that will allow us to come back bigger and better."

The joint opened as a martini bar in 2005 but was converted into a sports bar with brick oven pizza five years later.

