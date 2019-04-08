Contact Us
CLOSED: Harmful Algae Bloom Shuts Budd Lake Beach

Cecilia Levine
Budd Lake Beach is closed until further notice.
Budd Lake Beach is closed until further notice. Photo Credit: deanmarie84 Instagram

A harmful algae bloom has shut another North Jersey swimming area.

Budd Lake Beach in Mount Olive will be closed pending water sampling results, which are expected back early this week, health officials said.

Samples show the Budd Lake beach samples exceed the cell count threshold of 20,000 cells/ml, DailyRecord reports.

The beach cell count was 91,750 cells/ml and the boat launch count was 303,500 cells/ml, the article says.

Two other HABs shut Greenwood Lake and Lake Hopatcmong earlier this season.

