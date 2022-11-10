Climate Change Protestors Jam Teterboro Airport, Route 46

Members of a protest group angered over climate-changing CO2 and other emissions from private jets glued themselves to huge self-made teepees at Teterboro Airport, disrupting area air and land traffic.

Two climbed a teepee and refused to come down at the entrance to Jet Aviation on Charles Lindbergh Drive. Others glued their hands to the makeshift structures.

Port Authority police were joined at the airport by a Bergen County Regional SWAT team and Moonachie police after protestors blocked an entrance off Lindberg Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad also responded.

"One person doesn't need a whole jet for themselves," a member of the Sunrise Movement said, adding that he and his companions "want to make the most chaos."

The protestors succeeded in closing Moonachie Avenue, jamming up traffic on nearby Route 46 and temporarily disrupting flights. They also kept limos from getting in or out.

A report that an organ transplant delivery vehicle couldn't get by couldn't immediately be confirmed.

The incident ended soon after it began, and the area returned to normal.

The protest group describes itself this way:

"The Sunrise Movement is a youth movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process. We unite to make climate change an urgent priority across America, end the corrupting influence of fossil fuel executives on our politics, and elect leaders who stand up for the health and wellbeing of all people."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.