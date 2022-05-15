Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: CHILLING VIDEO: Bergen Woman Furiously Fights Off Attacker
News

Clifton Woman, 19, Shot In Chest

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Belle Avenue and Hopper Street
Belle Avenue and Hopper Street Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A 19-year-old Clifton woman was shot in the chest at a street corner on the border of Paterson and Prospect Park, authorities confirmed.

The victim was taken to nearby St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after she was shot while sitting in a vehicle near the corner of Belle Avenue and Hopper Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, May 15.

There was no immediate word on her condition -- or a possible motive -- in a joint release issued by Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora.

Police sought a white 2021 Honda Accord with tinted windows that might have been stolen.

Anyone who might have seen something, or has information that could help identify the shooter, is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit: (973) 321-1342

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.