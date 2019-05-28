Clifton PD: Revenge-Seeking Man Flattened Tires, Scratched Paint On Cars Outside His House

A Clifton man caught scratching the paint and flattening tires of parked cars told police he was angry the vehicles were outside his house, authorities said.

Wallace Mioduszewski, 68, charged with four counts of criminal mischief in connection with the vandalisms that began in 2016 on cars near Today's Learning Center on Scoles Avenue, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Bracken said.

A decoy vehicle was parked in the neighborhood for surveillance after reports of the incidents increased earlier this month, police said.

On the second day of the detail, detectives saw a man later identified as Mioduszewski scratching the passenger side of a car with a sharp object, Bracken said.

Mioduszewski was arrested at the scene.

