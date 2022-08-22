Clifton PD: Garfield Victims Chase Down, Disarm Crowbar-Swinging Robber

A man who snatched two scooters in Garfield swung a crowbar at the pursuing owners but was quickly disarmed before being seized by Clifton police, authorities said.

Julio Rivera, 45, of Vineland grabbed the scooters in Garfield and fled into Clifton pursued by the victims, Clifton Police Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Rivera told his pursuers he had a gun, then began swinging the crowbar, the lieutenant said.

Police who responded to the scene at Parker and Ackerman avenues found that they'd disarmed Rivera.

He fought with police, who eventually subdued Rivera and took him into custody, Bracken said, adding that he also assaulted officers at headquarters.

Rivera was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, making terroristic threats and weapons possession and sent to the Passaic County Jail.

He remained there Monday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.