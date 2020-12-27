Clifton Officer Slashed, Shots Fired In Confrontation At Route 3 HoJos

A Clifton officer was slashed in the face during an early-morning confrontation police-involved shooting Sunday at a Route 3 Howard Johnson's, authorities said.

Officers shot at the suspect, although it was unclear whether he’d been struck during the confrontation at the Howard Johnson by Wyndham on the highway’s westbound side.

State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal was expected to issue a statement about the incident Sunday afternoon. State law and his own guidelines require Grewal’s office to investigate police-involved shootings.

What was known as of this writing was that a Clifton officer sustained a serious wound when the suspect slashed him in the face in a hotel hallway shortly before 6 a.m.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Officers fired at the fleeing suspect.

A SWAT team was summoned after he holed up in the hotel.

He was captured and taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with what were believed to be stab wounds.

Responders included the NJ State Police, the Passaic County Sheriff's Office and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

