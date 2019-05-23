Contact Us
Clifton Motor Vehicle Stop Turns Out Handgun, Marijuana

Cecilia Levine
Angelo Smith, 36 of Paterson (left) and Shalon Burgess, 26 of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Angelo Smith, 36 of Paterson (left) and Shalon Burgess, 26 of Brooklyn, N.Y. Photo Credit: Clifton PD

A Paterson man and Brooklyn, N.Y woman were arrested after Clifton police found a handgun and marijuana in their car during a motor vehicle stop, said authorities who charged them.

Police were patrolling Route 46 and Valley Road when they noticed a suspicious vehicle enter the St. Philip the Apostle parking lot around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Police searched the vehicle -- which had an expired registration -- after noticing indicators of drugs inside when they found a 9mm handgun in the center console, Bracken said.

As a result, Angelo Smith, 36 of Paterson, and Shalon Burgess, 26 of Brooklyn, were charged with unlawful firearm possession, unlawful handgun possession, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Burgess was also charged with hindering apprehension after giving police a fake name, Bracken said.

