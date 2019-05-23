Clifton Motor Vehicle Stop Turns Out Hand Gun, Marijuana

A Paterson man and Brooklyn, N.Y woman were arrested after Clifton police found a handgun and marijuana in their car during a motor vehicle stop, said authorities who charged them.

Police were patrolling Route 46 and Valley Road when they noticed a suspicious vehicle enter the St. Philip the Apostle parking lot around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Police searched the vehicle -- which had an expired registration -- after noticing indicators of drugs inside when they found a 9mm handgun in the center console, Bracken said.

As a result, Angelo Smith, 36 of Paterson, and Shalon Burgess, 26 of Brooklyn, were charged with unlawful firearm possession, unlawful handgun possession, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Burgess was also charged with hindering apprehension after giving police a fake name, Bracken said.

