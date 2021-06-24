Contact Us
Clifton Man Sent Young Teen Porn Snapchat Messages, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Isais Guadamur
Isais Guadamur Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Clifton man sent pornographic Snapchat messages to a 14-year-old victim, authorities said.

An adult summoned local police to the victim’s home in April, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Tom Rinaldi said Thursday.

Detectives from the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit interviewed several witnesses, including the youngster, and determined the messages were sent by Isais Guadamur, 26, they said.

Guadamur was arrested Thursday, charged with child endangerment, attempted child endangerment and evidence tampering and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await an initial hearing in Superior Court in Paterson.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco will ask the judge to order him held pending trial, Valdes and Rinaldi said.

