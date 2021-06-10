Contact Us
Clifton Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Child For Years

Jerry DeMarco
Alejandro Arotoma-Chavez
Alejandro Arotoma-Chavez Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Clifton man sexually abused a child over the course of several years and then intimidated the victim into not reporting it, authorities said.

Alejandro Arotoma-Chavez, 45, abused the youngster at homes in Clifton and Paterson from October 2009 to September 2015, then pressured the child in a car in Wayne in September 2018, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Thursday.

A grand jury in Paterson returned an indictment charging Arotoma-Chavez with three counts each of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment.

He has remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a June 22 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

