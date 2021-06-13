Contact Us
Clifton Man Charged With Fondling Child, 11, In Home, Car

An 11-year-old child was fondled more than once by a Clifton man, authorities charged.

A judge in Paterson allowed the release of Lee Russy, 47, with monitoring, following his arrest late last week.

He became the focus of an investigation after the child was brought to a pediatrician, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

The child “disclosed being assaulted by [Russy] at a residence and in a motor vehicle” in Clifton, Valdes said.

Members of her Special Victims Unit interviewed the victim and witnesses before taking Russy into custody, the prosecutor said.

They charged him with aggravated assault and child endangerment.

