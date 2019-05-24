Contact Us
Clifton Man Busted With 1,500 Contraband Cigarette Cartons In Virginia

Cecilia Levine
Kahtan Seidi of Clifton
Kahtan Seidi of Clifton Photo Credit: Middle River Regional Jail/Augusta County Sheriff's Office

A Clifton man's plan to sell 1,500 cartons of cheaply-bought cigarettes was intercepted when he was stopped by police on a Virginia highway.

Kahtan Seidi, 28, was on his way to sell the 15,500 contraband cigarettes (worth more than $200,000) in New York City when an Augusta County Sheriff’s Office’s deputy pulled him over on I-81 Tuesday, the agency said in a news release.

In Virginia, being in possession of more than 25 cartons of cigarettes with intent to sell is a misdemeanor, and having more than 200 cartons without being licensed is a felony.

"During the course of the encounter, the deputy observed a large amount of cigarettes inside Seidi’s vehicle, partially covered in the passenger seat," the agency said.

"The deputy also observed that the entire passenger compartment of the SUV was full of cases and cartons of cigarettes."

Seidi was charged with possession with intent to distribute.

