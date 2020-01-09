Clifton Lottery Player Wins $1,000 For Life

A lottery ticket winning $1,000 a week for life was sold in Clifton.

The CASH4LIFE ticket from Monday's drawing was sold at Liquor King on Main Avenue.

In addition, two New Jersey players win $2,500 for matching four white balls and the Cash Ball drawn. Moreover, 10,455 players won $54,983 in cash prizes ranging from $2 to $500 with 2,230 of those tickets doubling their prize with DOUBLER. The winning numbers were:

The DOUBLER add-on feature doubles the $2,500 third-tier prize to $5,000 when added to a game play for an additional $1 per play. It also doubles all of the other tier prizes.

The $1,000 a day for life and $1,000 a week for life prizes are not doubled.

