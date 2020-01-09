Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID Flight: New Jersey, New York Lead US In Out-Of-State Moves, CT Close Behind, Survey Says
News

Clifton Lottery Player Wins $1,000 For Life

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Liquor King, Main Avenue in Clifton
Liquor King, Main Avenue in Clifton Photo Credit: Google Maps

A lottery ticket winning $1,000 a week for life was sold in Clifton.

The CASH4LIFE ticket from Monday's drawing was sold at Liquor King on Main Avenue.

In addition, two New Jersey players win $2,500 for matching four white balls and the Cash Ball drawn. Moreover, 10,455 players won $54,983 in cash prizes ranging from $2 to $500 with 2,230 of those tickets doubling their prize with DOUBLER. The winning numbers were: 

The DOUBLER add-on feature doubles the $2,500 third-tier prize to $5,000 when added to a game play for an additional $1 per play. It also doubles all of the other tier prizes. 

The $1,000 a day for life and $1,000 a week for life prizes are not doubled.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.