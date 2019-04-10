Clifton Dentist Vows To Rebuild Sexy Easter Masterpiece, Birthday Tribute To Hugh Hefner

A Clifton dentist whose neighbor removed his Playboy Easter display says it will be back soon.

Wayne Gangi told NorthJersey.com the five scantily-clad mannequins on his lawn served as a tribute to the late Hugh Hefner, who would have turned 93 on Tuesday.

He also plans on filing a restraining order against Desire Shepstone, who tore down the $500 to $1,000 display that day as a news crew filmed , the report says.

Shepstone showed up at Gangi's Grove Street office with clippers and began cutting off the mannequins' lingerie as reporter Andrew Ramos recorded ( photo below courtesy of Andrew Ramos Pix11 ).

She carried the dolls off the lawn and told Ramos that she was sick of having to look at it from her house across the street.

Clifton residents were embarrassed by the woman's reaction.

"Unbelievable," one told Daily Voice. "You have a right to your opinion, but you don’t have a right to trespass and vandalize."

A member of a Clifton Facebook group suggested residents purchase their own mannequins in solidarity with Gangi.

"No one questioned that he could have the display up, including the mayor," the woman said. "The issue was the tastefulness."

Gangi -- who some have called Hefner -- has attracted attention to his office for his over-the-top holiday displays. Last Halloween, he had bloody corpses and zombies strewn across his lawn.

This look has garnered the most attention yet.

A Clifton dentist's Easter display is a turn-off for some.

The dolls popped up back in February for Valentine's Day and sported bunny ears for St. Patrick's Day a month later.

The girls are still rocking those, only this time they're holding baskets of Easter eggs and wearing fishnets, silky undies and pastel wigs.

Well, they were .

Click here to watch Ramos' report.

