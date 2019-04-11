Clifton Dentist Promises Resurrection Of Easter Bunnies 'Napping In Rehab'

Clifton dentist Wayne Gangi is bringing back his girls -- and some new friends.

The scantily-clad Easter bunnies were trashed from the dentist's Grove Street lawn Tuesday by neighbor Desiree Shepstone, who was charged with criminal mischief Wednesday .

Gangi promised the bunnies will be back -- and they're bringing "new friends to the party," he said on Facebook.

"The bunnies are beginning to wake from a rehab nap and will be coming back out of the nest in the near future," Gangi joked.

Although many people at first were angered by Gangi's display, his post announcing the new decor garnered mostly positive responses -- including several GIFs and memes in solidarity (like the one below).

Facebook screengrab.

"Can't wait to see what the new display looks like," one person wrote. "Always fun.. thanks for keeping things fun Dr. Wayne Gangi."

"I’m a couple of weeks I’m moving to Robin Hood Rd , and can’t wait to be a part of this beautiful neighborhood and to see all the beautiful ￼￼decoration at your yard," another said.

"My kids love passing by your house just to see what next on the calendar ☺️☺️ Wayne Gangi keep it up , don’t worry about the haters."

Gangi, who has created various attention-grabbing displays for the holidays, said he dressed the dummies in lingerie as an homage to the late Hugh Hefner, who would have been 93 on Tuesday.

The original display cost the dentist between $500 and $1,000.

No word yet on when the new display will arrive or what the girls will be wearing.

