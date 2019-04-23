Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

News

Clifton Convenience Store Sells Winning Jersey Cash 5 Ticket

Cecilia Levine
Quick Stop Deli & Liquor in Clifton sold a winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket.
Quick Stop Deli & Liquor in Clifton sold a winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three lucky New Jersey Lottery players will split the $721,440 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Monday, April 22 drawing.

Each ticket is worth $240,480. The winning numbers were 04, 08, 17, 26 and 36 and the XTRA number was: 04 .

They were sold at:

  • Camden County: Wawa #362, 917 Erial Rd., Pine Hill;
  • Gloucester County: Broad Gas LLC, 642 W. Broad St., Paulsboro; and
  • Passaic County: Quick Stop Deli & Liquor, 261 Clifton Ave., Clifton

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

