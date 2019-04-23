Clifton Convenience Store Sells Winning Jersey Cash 5 Ticket

Three lucky New Jersey Lottery players will split the $721,440 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Monday, April 22 drawing.

Each ticket is worth $240,480. The winning numbers were 04, 08, 17, 26 and 36 and the XTRA number was: 04 .

They were sold at:

Camden County: Wawa #362, 917 Erial Rd., Pine Hill;

Gloucester County: Broad Gas LLC, 642 W. Broad St., Paulsboro; and

Passaic County: Quick Stop Deli & Liquor, 261 Clifton Ave., Clifton

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.