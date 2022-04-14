Clifton Child Sexually Assaulted By Paterson Man 5+ Years Ago, Authorities Charge

A 34-year-old Paterson man was charged with sexually assaulting a child in Clifton several years ago.

Jonathan Monet was arrested after detectives from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit interviewed the alleged victim and multiple witnesses, authorities said.

The detectives began investigating after Paterson police alerted them in late March to allegations that Monet sexually abused the child at a home in Clifton between September 2016 and September 2017, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Authorities ended up charging him this week with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment, Valdes said.

Monet remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Valdes asked that anyone with “additional information about this incident or other incidents regarding this individual” contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

