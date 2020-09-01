Clifton Baby Injured In Crash Dies, Organs Help 3 Others Live

A baby critically injured in a Route 3 crash with her mom died Monday evening, less than a week after the accident.

Her organs, however, will save the lives of three other babies.

"Jaelynn is a hero," the baby's cousin Kimmy Laverty said.

"She saved three children who are no longer in need of organs and life saving surgeries. These three children have been blessed with beauty and a loving soul. Let us hold our families tight as we can not see the future and won’t know when our time is to come."

Jaelynn, who turned 1 Aug. 15, and her mom, Jamie Yarrish, were involved in the multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck on Route 3 near Broad Street in Clifton last Tuesday.

More than $24,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Yarrish, as of Tuesday evening.

Yarrish -- who suffered several fractures and a brain bleed in the accident -- remains hospitalized at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Paterson, and was on track to make a full recovery, Laverty said.

She endured spinal surgery and had regained motion throughout her body. She was sitting up and communicating properly.

