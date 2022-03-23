Cliffside PD: $71,000, Gun Found In Illegally Parked Car After ID Thief Tries To Cash Bum Check

An identity thief left a car containing a loaded gun, $71,000 in cash and more illegally parked outside a Cliffside Park bank as he unsuccessfully tried to cash a bogus check inside, said police who arrested him when he emerged.

Officers J.J. McGuire and Ryan Stanek spotted the unoccupied 2018 Infiniti Q50 with no license plates and completely tinted windows outside the M&T Bank at the corner of Anderson and Lawton avenues early Wednesday, March 23, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

The sedan wasn't registered, its engine was idling and its hazard lights were on, Capano said

Emerging from the bank moments later, Alex Dixon, 21, of the Bronx told the officers that he ran in to make a cash withdrawal that ended up taking longer than expected, the deputy chief said.

The Jamaican-born Dixon "appeared very nervous and had numerous inconsistencies" in explaining why he drove across the George Washington Bridge to use a bank in Cliffside, Capano said.

He consented to a search of the unregistered car after the officers discovered he was driving without a license, the deputy chief said.

This yieled the cash and a 9mm handgun -- which had no serial number -- as well as high-capacity magazines, hollow-point ammo, personal and business checks from 70 different victims and several bogus IDs and stolen credit and debit cards, Capano said.

Dixon remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He's charged with a dozen offenses, including illegal gun, magazine and ammo possession, ID theft, credit card theft and money laundering, among other counts. Dixon also received summonses for various traffic offenses: driving an unregistered vehicle without a license, improper parking and delaying traffic.

