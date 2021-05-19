Cliffside Park PD: Fleeing Hudson Motorcyclist Nabbed After Pursuit Into Fort Lee

Fort Lee police helped their Cliffside Park colleagues nab a reckless motorcyclist from Hudson County following a high-speed chase, authorities said Wednesday.

Angelo Vargas, 21, and two other cyclists had just sped into town on separate 150cc street bikes when an officer in an unmarked car tried to stop them on Palisade Avenue at Walker Street shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

A marked patrol unit also tried to intercept the trio at Oakdene Avenue before they split up, Capano said.

Two turned left onto Columbia Avenue while Vargas kept going straight on Palisade Avenue toward Fort Lee, he said.

Vargas, of North Bergen, ditched the motorcycle in the 1500 block and began hopping fences, the deputy chief said.

Fort Lee police, who put a drone in the air, quickly caught Vargas and turned him over to Cliffside Park officers, he said.

Vargas was charged with eluding, given more than a dozen summonses and released pending a court hearing.

Police, meanwhile, asked that anyone who can help identify the other two motorcyclists contact the Cliffside Park PD Detective Bureau: (201) 313-2085.

