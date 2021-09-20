Cliffside Park Driver Killed In Crash Between 9W And PIP Laid To Rest

UPDATE: A Cliffside Park woman killed in a crash in Tenafly late last week was laid to rest Monday morning.

Issa Fayrouz, 63, was knocked unconscious when her 2011 Toyota Corolla veered across the shoulder of northbound 9W, hit a rock wall, vaulted into a tree and then careened down the embankment and into a wooded area between Route 9W and the Palisades Interstate Parkway last Thursday, authorities said.

Officers got Fayrouz out of the car and onto the shoulder of the PIP’s southbound lane, where paramedics from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center treated her, Tenafly Police Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

Fayrouz was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries, deMoncada said. READ MORE....

A.K. Macagna Funeral Home handled the arrangements, with visitation on Sunday.

A funeral Mass was held Monday morning at St. Demetrius Melkite Catholic Church in Cliffside Park, followed by interment in Fairview Cemetery.

