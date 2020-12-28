Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: CRIME SPREE: Burglars Steal ATMs After Smashing Into Bergen Check-Cashing Businesses
News

Cliffside Park Boy, 3, Critical After Swallowing Pot Edibles, Mom, Visiting Friend Charged

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Enjoli Camacho, Darnell Jefferson
Enjoli Camacho, Darnell Jefferson Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 3-year-old Cliffside Park boy was hospitalized after swallowing a handful of candy-flavored marijuana edibles that authorities said his mother and her visiting high school friend from New York City left out on Christmas.

The child was initially unresponsive and was placed on a ventilator in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Hackensack University Medical Center after eating several cannabis-infused “Super Stoned” edibles, they said.

He remained in critical condition on Monday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The boy’s mother, Enjoli Camacho, an office recruiter, and her friend, WYNC radio reporter Darnell Jefferson, both 38, were arrested by Musella’s detectives following a tip from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, the prosecutor said.

They were released pending first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on child endangerment charges, he said.

Jefferson – who’d attended high school with Camacho -- brought the edibles to the home that she shares with her wife, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.