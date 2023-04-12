Clerk From East Rutherford, 40, Charged With Child Porn Possession

Investigators seized two cellphones and a laptop from a clerk in East Rutherford when they arrested him on child porn charges.

Michael Thomas Scheuerman, 40, was taken into custody during a warranted search of his apartment behind an office building on Paterson Avenue by Cyber Crimes Unit detectives, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The 5-foot-6, 410-pound defendant “used the Internet to view, download, or possess items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Musella said.

Scheuerman was charged with possession of child pornography and sent to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge release him almost immediately under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

Musella thanked East Rutherford police for their assistance, as well as the Morris County Sheriff’s Office and the Paramus, Englewood, Saddle Brook and Lyndhurst police departments, which participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

