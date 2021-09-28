Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Asbury Park Officer Backed In Shooting To Stop Man From Stabbing Colleague With Scissors
News

Cleaning It And It Goes Off: Fort Lee Man, 79, Hospitalized With Accidental Gunshot Wound

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Monument Park, Fort Lee
Monument Park, Fort Lee Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A 79-year-old Fort Lee retiree was hospitalized after he accidentally shot himself in the leg, authorities said.

The victim was cleaning the weapon at his home in a high-rise overlooking Manhattan near Monument Park when it discharged shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, Capt. Edward Young said.

Fort Lee Emergency Medical Services took him to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound in his lower left leg, Young said.

The gun is legit and no criminal charges were filed, he said.

No criminal charges were filed.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.