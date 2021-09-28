Cleaning It And It Goes Off: Fort Lee Man, 79, Hospitalized With Accidental Gunshot Wound

A 79-year-old Fort Lee retiree was hospitalized after he accidentally shot himself in the leg, authorities said.

The victim was cleaning the weapon at his home in a high-rise overlooking Manhattan near Monument Park when it discharged shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, Capt. Edward Young said.

Fort Lee Emergency Medical Services took him to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound in his lower left leg, Young said.

The gun is legit and no criminal charges were filed, he said.

