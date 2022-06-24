Civilians Rescue Man In Passaic River

Two civilians pulled a man from the Passaic River, responders said.

How he wound up in the water off Route 23 in Wayne around 8:15 p.m. Thursday wasn't immediately clear.

Responders said the man ended up clinging to his rescuers' row boat before they pulled him in.

They brought him ashore in the backyard of a home on East Woodcliff Avenue on the Little Falls side of the river and emergency responders took it from there.

The man was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson by hospital paramedics. Neither he nor the good Samaritans were immediately identified.

