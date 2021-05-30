City Man Shot Dead Outside Paterson Shopping Center

A 32-year-old Paterson man was gunned down outside a city shopping center, authorities said Sunday.

Responding police officers and medical personnel tried in vain to revive Ravel Trejo after finding him mortally wounded on a West Broadway sidewalk shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora didn’t say whether a suspect had been arrested or identified.

There was another shooting, during a robbery around 3:30 a.m,. at the corner of Mercer and Warren streets, they said.

The 35-year-old victim was in a vehicle with friends when an armed robber approached, demanding their belongings, Valdes and Baycora said.

The victim tried to run and was shot, they said.

He went to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center via private vehicle with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, they added.

