North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
'Chronic Violator': Denville Massage Parlor Has Permit Suspended

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Asian Islands is located behind Four Seasons Sunrooms on Bloomfield Avenue in Denville.
Asian Islands is located behind Four Seasons Sunrooms on Bloomfield Avenue in Denville. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Denville massage parlor had its permit suspended on multiple violations.

Asian Island on Bloomfield Avenue has been a "chronic violator" of a township ordinance adopted in 2017 regulating massage, bodywork and somatic therapy facilities, Denville's business administrator Steve Ward said.

The most recent violations were discovered during an April inspection prompted by customer complaints, local officials said.

Since 2017, Asian Island, located behind Four Season Sunrooms, has been issued eight summonses and owes more than $1,500 in fines.

Denville Township's massage parlor ordinance.

The parlor was cited for:

  • Not conducting employee background checks
  • Not sanitizing tables
  • Failure to keep client list
  • Locking doors during business hours
  • Having sleeping quarters on the premises

Asian Island owner Ying Ma can reapply for a permit in November.

Ma's attorney, Gregg Trautmann, maintained she was not the business owner, rather just an employee and cannot be held liable for the infractions.

