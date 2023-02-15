Chronic 'Brake Checker' Arrested After Months Of Road Rage Incidents In Central Jersey: Police

Police say they've arrested a suspect believed to have been involved in multiple road rage incidents including "brake check" incidents over the course of three months.

Mark Lauri, 40, of South Brunswick, has a history of suddenly stopping in front of others and erratic driving, Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said. His behavior "increases the potential for crashes."

The incidents included at least two crashes on Route 1, and were the result of intentional acts dating back to Nov. 3, 2022, Hayducka said. That incident resulted in a crash.

Two additional incidents took place hours apart on Feb. 3, also on Route 1 in South Brunswick.

He was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of others and one count of criminal mischief, police said.

Lauri was separately charged in a road rage incident on Jan. 24 in Somerville where he was charged with careless driving and delaying traffic, police said.

He was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center as of Wednesday morning Feb. 15.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.