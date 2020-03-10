Christie Tests Positive For COVID-19

"I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19," former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tweeted shortly before lunchtime Saturday.

Christie, who helped President Trump prepare for the first presidential debate earlier this week, joins a list of people in Trump's inner circle -- as well as the president himself and First Lady Melania Trump -- who have reported positive coronavirus results.

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who also helped the president with debate prep, announced Friday that she had tested positive, as did Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien.

“No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president during that period of time,” Christie told ABC News.

The group, including former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, "was about five or six people in total,” Christie said.

Then came the former US attorney's tweet on Saturday.

"I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two," Christie tweeted. "I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition."

The former NJ governor and US attorney spread the news shortly before noon Saturday. @GovChristie

