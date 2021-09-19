Contact Us
Chris Rock Says He's Got COVID-19: 'Trust Me You Don't Want This'

Jerry DeMarco
Chris Rock
Chris Rock Photo Credit: Karla Druda (FACEBOOK)

Chris Rock became the latest celebrity to announce that he has the coronavirus -- and after being vaccinated.

“Hey guys I just found out I have COVID," Rock tweeted Sunday. "[T]rust me you don’t want this," he added. "Get vaccinated.”

Rock, 56, who has a home in Alpine, joked with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" in May that he'd skipped the line to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I didn’t care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy," he said. "I didn’t care. I was like, ‘Hey, step aside, Betty White. Step aside, old people. Judge Judy, kiss my ass.' I was like Billy Zane on the Titanic.”

Rock's infection is a breakthrough -- meaning he developed symptoms and tested positive for the virus after full vaccination.

Rock told Fallon that he'd gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 shot, which he called "the food stamps of vaccines."

He's advocated vaccines since the beginning, telling Gayle King on "CBS Sunday Morning" that it was a no-brainer.

"I'm gonna put it this way — Do I take Tylenol when I get a headache? Yes," Rock said. "Do I know what's in Tylenol? I don't know what's in Tylenol, Gayle. I just know my headache's gone. Do I know what's in a Big Mac, Gayle? No. I just know it's delicious." 

