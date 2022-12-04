Chris Christie's Niece Booted From Flight After Hurting Deputies, Coke Smuggling Claim: Report

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's niece was kicked off of a Spirit Airlines flight on Thanksgiving Day after she accused a family of smuggling cocaine then kicking and biting sheriff's deputies trying to detain her at Louis Armstrong International Airport, NOLA.com reports.

Shannon Epstein, 25, apparently asked a family who she perceived to be Latino if they were smuggling cocaine on the 6 a.m. flight from New Orleans to New Jersey, according to a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Epstein's removal was requested by airline workers, but she only became more upset as the plane started taxiing, officials told the outlet. Epstein apparently refused to get off of the jet bridge then bit the arm of a deputy, kicked another in the groin and hurt four more while they tried to detain her, the spokesman tells the outlet.

It took a total of seven deputies to handcuff Epstein to a wheelchair, before the was jailed and charged with battery on a police officer, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest. She was released on $10,750 bail, the spokesman said.

Epstein's LinkedIn profile and online records say she is from Mendham.

