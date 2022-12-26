Children Tossed From Fire Escape Into Hackensack Heroes' Arms

Hackensack firefighters caught two children tossed to them by their parents during an overnight apartment building blaze.

The city's bravest arrived at the four-story brick building on Prospect Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, to find several residents on the fire escapes trying to flee the second-floor blaze.

Other children, as well as adults, were rescued safely after two youngsters were dropped to the firefighters from the escapes.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Several tenants were displaced, however, and went to stay with relatives. The Red Cross assisted others.

The three-alarm blaze, which raced up a stairwell to the third floor, was doused within a half-hour.

Mutual aid companies included firefighters from Englewood, Hasbrouck Heights, Ridgefield Park and Teaneck.

(NOTE: As of this writing, those were the mutual aid companies identified. If we've missed any, please either text Jerry DeMarco at (201) 943-2794 or email him: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. Also: facebook.com/gerardjerrydemarco.)

A fire truck from Englewood was involved in a crash at Broad and Sherffield avenues. There was no immediate word on injuries.

City fire officials were investigating the cause of the blaze.

