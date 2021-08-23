Child Porn Defendant Who Lives Across Street From Lyndhurst School Re-Arrested

UPDATE: A man who lives across the street from a Lyndhurst public school who was released after being charged earlier this month with trafficking child porn is back in jail.

Paul S. An, 26, originally was arrested on Aug. 4 following a raid of his Stuyvesant Avenue home the week before.

He was charged with "using the Internet to view, download, and share approximately 110 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children” when he Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said at the time.

An – who lives across from the K-12 Roosevelt School in Lyndhurst – was sent to the Bergen County Jail only to have a Superior Court judge order his release less than 24 hours later, records show.

Musella's Cyber Crimes Unit detectives continued their investigation, however, then re-arrested him last Thursday on additional child-porn trafficking charges, records show.

A judge will be asked during a hearing scheduled for this Wednesday to keep An jailed this time pending trial, Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Elizabeth Rebein said Monday.

