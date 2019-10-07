Contact Us
CHECK YOUR TICKET: No One Has Claimed $9.5M Lottery Ticket Sold In Newark Yet

Cecilia Levine
Acting NJ Lottery Director Jim Carey at the Pilot Travel Center in Newark.
Acting NJ Lottery Director Jim Carey at the Pilot Travel Center in Newark. Photo Credit: NJ Lottery

There's a future millionaire walking around somewhere around there.

No one as of Monday had claimed the Pick-6 ticket good for $9.5 million sold at the Pilot Travel Center in Newark on Sept. 30, Acting NJ Lottery Director Jim Carey said.

The winning numbers were 14, 22, 26, 29, 36 and 48. The XTRA Multiplier was: 03 .

Carey presented the Doremus Avenue business owners with a $10,000 check.

"We want to know who the winner is and we're eager to meet you," Carey said. "We want to give that check to you."

