Chatham Driver In Fatal Madison Hit-Run Gets 30 Days In Jail

A Chatham woman charged in the hit-and-run death of a 68-year-old pedestrian in Madison was sentenced to 30 days in the Morris County Correctional Facility once coronavirus lets up.

Cheon Lee, 58, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of the accident in which Pamela Barber was killed late last June.

Lee was also sentenced to two years of probation and a mandatory license suspension for one year by Judge Stephen Taylor.

Barber was struck on Green Village Road near the intersection of Wilmer Street shortly after 5 p.m. June 28, 2019, authorities previously said. Investigators later found Lee's Nissan Rogue with heavy front passenger-side damage "consistent with the crash" near her home, they said. Lee called police the next day and turned herself in.

Lee, who spoke only Korean, said through a translator how remorseful she felt, the Daily Record reports.

Assistant Morris County Prosecuto Christopher Schellhorn read a statement addressed to the court on behalf of Barber's 92-year-old father, Joseph Barber, the article says.

"I am still in disbelief that Miss Lee would leave my beautiful daughter lying to die on the road. Miss Lee made no attempt to call for assistance, she has no respect for my daughter's life and Miss Lee has no respect for the law," Schellhorn said on Joseph Barber's behalf.

