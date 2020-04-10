Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: WEATHER ALERT: High Winds, Low Humidity Could Fuel Weekend Brush Fires
News

Chatham Driver In Fatal Madison Hit-Run Gets 30 Days In Jail

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Chatham Police
Chatham Police Photo Credit: Chatham PD

A Chatham woman charged in the hit-and-run death of a 68-year-old pedestrian in Madison was sentenced to 30 days in the Morris County Correctional Facility once coronavirus lets up.

Cheon Lee, 58, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of the accident in which Pamela Barber was killed late last June.

Lee was also sentenced to two years of probation and a mandatory license suspension for one year by Judge Stephen Taylor.

Barber was struck on Green Village Road near the intersection of Wilmer Street shortly after 5 p.m. June 28, 2019, authorities previously said. Investigators later found Lee's Nissan Rogue with heavy front passenger-side damage "consistent with the crash" near her home, they said. Lee called police the next day and turned herself in.

Lee, who spoke only Korean, said through a translator how remorseful she felt, the Daily Record reports.

Assistant Morris County Prosecuto Christopher Schellhorn read a statement addressed to the court on behalf of Barber's 92-year-old father, Joseph Barber, the article says.

"I am still in disbelief that Miss Lee would leave my beautiful daughter lying to die on the road. Miss Lee made no attempt to call for assistance, she has no respect for my daughter's life and Miss Lee has no respect for the law," Schellhorn said on Joseph Barber's behalf.

Click here for more from the Daily Record.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.