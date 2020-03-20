CEO Of Holy Name Medical Center In Teaneck Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The president and chief executive officer of Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck has tested positive for the coronavirus, multiple sources confirmed.

Michael Maron was "self-quarantined at home, resting and feeling well," a source with direct knowledge of the his condition told Daily Voice early Friday evening.

Maron sent an email to staff members earlier alerting them to the situation.

Sources said he exhibited no symptoms around staff or with various officials from the township and county.

Maron was among those at a news conference in Teaneck last Sunday with Holy Name Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adam Jarrett, Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin, Township Manager Dean Kazinci, County Executive Jim Tedesco, County Sheriff Anthony Cureton and Congressman Josh Gottheimer.

At the time, Hameeduddin called Teaneck New Jersey's "ground zero" for coronavirus cases.

Holy Name Medical Center set up tents outside its emergency room to triage potential coronavirus cases and has screened hundreds over the past couple of weeks.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.