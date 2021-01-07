Central PA Adoptive Mom Chewed On Children's Fingers, Burned Bottoms, Say State Police

The infamous local mother who abused her adoptive children is facing new charges after police learned more about the abuse the children suffered while in her care.

Shelley Noreika, 47, of Newville was arrested on Wednesday night.

Three of her four adoptive children reported the abuse cited in this round of charges-- they were ages 6, 7 and 9 at the time of disclosing the abuse to police.

The children report the following abuse:

Stuck with a wooden paddle

Hit with a backscratcher on the bottom of their feet, hands and naked butt

Forced to sit on a hot stove

Choked

All three children told authorities their fingers were bitten by Noreika

The 6-year-old boy says he was once placed on a wood stove while it was on and he was pants were pulled down.

The child told police “it felt like she killed him”.

The 7-year-old girl was hit with a pipe and was treated for burns.

A 9-year-old boy says his hands were placed on the wood stove and pressed on by Noreika.

All of the children are safe and have not been in her custody for several months after a potential munchausen by proxy report was filed in April.

Since that time her husband and her have faced multiple charges, as Daily Voice previously reported. The couple has been in and out of police custody since April.

For this set of abuse claims she has been charged with the following:

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference (3 counts)

F1 Aggravated Assault - Victim Less Than 13 and Defendant 18 or older (3 counts)

F3 Endangering Welfare of Children-Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense (3 counts)

M1 Simple Assault (3 counts)

F2 Strangulation - Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck (2 counts)

Noreika was released from Cumberland County prison on $25,000 bail.

Her preliminary hearing for these charges is scheduled for July 15 at 9:15 a.m.

