Central Jersey Teen Found Dead Mourned By Midget Car Racing Community

by Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine
Shawn Erm
Shawn Erm Photo Credit: NorthEast Titan .25 Quarter Midget Racing Series

A 17-year-old boy reported missing was found dead in Monmouth County, authorities said.

Shawn Erm was being mourned by the New Jersey midget car racing community.

Shawn disappeared from the Wall/Howell border Sunday, New Jersey State Park Police said.

Shawn walked out of his Carmerville Road home in Wall around 3:45 p.m. and found his vehicle at an Allaire State Park access point on Hurley Pond Road in Howell, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said.

His body was found off Hurley Pond Road around 9:30 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

Arrangements have not yet been made.

