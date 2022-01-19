Central Jersey EMT Who Secretly Recorded People In Bathrooms For Years Gets 3 Months Jail Time

A Central Jersey EMT who admitted secretly recording people in rescue squad bathrooms for years was sentenced to three months in county jail, authorities said Tuesday.

Douglas B. Gimson, 32, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree invasion of privacy on Sept. 17, 2020 and faces 90 days in county jail and three years of probation, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said.

Gimson, formerly a member of both the Flemington-Raritan and Lambertville-New Hope rescue squads, recorded people in the restrooms of the squads' facilities in Lambertville from November 2016 through May 2017, and in Flemington from November 2019 until March 2020, DailyVoice.com reported.

In addition to jail time and probation, Gimson, of Hampton Borough, was also sentenced to 20 days in the Sheriff’s Labor Assistance Program (SLAP), must forfeit his EMT license, and is forbidden from working as a healthcare professional, Robeson said.

Gimson will also undergo a psychosexual evaluation and is not allowed to have contact with the victims.

Assisting agencies include the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit, Flemington Borough Police Department, and Lambertville City Police Department.

