Cement Mixer Tips Off Paramus Highway

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Jerry DeMarco
Route 4E ramp to Route 17N in Paramus. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A cement mixer tipped on the eastbound Route 4 ramp to northbound Route 17 in Paramus, tying up traffic Monday afternoon.

The Paramus Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the driver to the hospital with injuries that didn't appear life-threatening following the crash shortly after 1 p.m.

Borough police and firefighters, as well as an ambulance from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, also responded. A Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit was en route.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this story.

