Cement Mixer Tips Off Paramus Highway

A cement mixer tipped on the eastbound Route 4 ramp to northbound Route 17 in Paramus, tying up traffic Monday afternoon.

The Paramus Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the driver to the hospital with injuries that didn't appear life-threatening following the crash shortly after 1 p.m.

Borough police and firefighters, as well as an ambulance from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, also responded. A Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit was en route.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this story.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.