Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Alert Infant Found Inside Stolen SUV In Newark: Authorities
News

Cell Tower Workers Stuck In The Air Rescued By Fair Lawn Firefighters

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Firefighters from Fair Lawn Fire Company #2 brought a ladder truck to the Fair Lawn DPW garage on Saddle River Road on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Firefighters from Fair Lawn Fire Company #2 brought a ladder truck to the Fair Lawn DPW garage on Saddle River Road on Thursday, Oct. 20. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Three workers handling a job on a cellphone tower were rescued by Fair Lawn firefighters after their lift got stuck.

Members of Fair Lawn Fire Company #2 brought their ladder truck to the borough DPW complex on Saddle River Road shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.

All three workers climbed down the 50 or so feet without any trouble.

A mechanic was summoned to fix the controls on the boom.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.