CDC: COVID Vaccinated Students, Teachers Don't Need To Wear Masks In Classroom

Fully vaccinated teachers and students do not have to wear masks while in the classroom starting this fall under brand-new COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Friday, July 9.

The updated recommendation comes as more than 55 percent of the United States' population has received at least one vaccine dose, including more than 47 percent who are fully vaccinated.

Children under the age of 12 are not currently eligible to receive any of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the nation.

The CDC's updated guidance recommends that individuals who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks in the classroom.

"Consistent and correct mask use by people who are not fully vaccinated is especially important indoors and in crowded settings, when physical distancing cannot be maintained," the CDC said.

The CDC added that safely returning students to in-person learning this fall is "a priority." The guidance also advises that schools seat students at least three feet apart in classrooms.

Find the full list of guidelines here.

