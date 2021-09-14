Contact Us
Cause Of Death, ID Revealed For Three Mile Island Nuclear Plant Worker

Three Mile Island.
Three Mile Island. Photo Credit: Wikipedia-Z22

Authorities have identified the contractor who died on Three Mile Island on Friday morning.

The victim was identified as Michael Miller, 55, of Alabama, according CBS21.

The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission initially said the Miller's death was part of a “material handling accident," and noted that he was outside the radiological controlled area.

It was later confirmed that Miller, "was killed while unloading equipment from a truck," according to a regional communications manager at Exelon Generation. 

One day after the incident, an autopsy revealed Miller’s cause of death as traumatic asphyxia and the manner was ruled accidental, according to abc27.

Miller was working on part of the dismantling and decommissioning of Unit 1 which was permanently closed in Sept. 2019.

Exelon Generation, which owns TMI Unit 1, released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened that a contract worker was fatally injured around 11 a.m. on Friday while unloading equipment from a truck at Three Mile Island. We send our condolences to the individual's family, friends, and colleagues."

TMI is infamously known for the meltdown and subsequent radiation leak at Nuclear Generating Station Number Two on March 28, 1979.

