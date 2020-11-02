'Cause For Concern': State Police Looking To ID, Charge Drivers In Parkway Trump Parade

Authorities in New Jersey are working to identify and charge drivers who participated in Sunday's "Jews For Trump" caravan that backed up parts of the Garden State Parkway for miles, NJSP Col. Pat Callahan said Monday.

"When [people] endanger the ways of those traveling on highways and byways, there really are no excuses for it," he said during Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 briefing. "It gave us great cause for concern."

The parade through Westchester, NY and North Jersey stopped traffic on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and for. nearly five miles along the Garden State Parkway.

No citations were immediately issued because doing so would hinder the already-slowed flow of traffic, Callahan added.

"The troopers' primary objective was to get traffic moving again," he said. "I was glad to see that troopers on the ground took quick action and cleaned up that situation as quickly and safely as possible."

Murphy called the parade "silly and dangerous... with a lot more weight on the dangerous side.

"What happened yesterday put other innocent people who weren’t part of it in harm’s way.

"Folks are welcome to protest, folks have done a really good job... they didn't suck in other folks who weren't part of it."

Dina Fleischmann heading westbound on I-287 toward the bridge with her teenage son when one of the drivers cut her off to help another whose car broke down -- and nearly caused an accident, she said.

"There was not a police officer to be found, which I thought was surprising," said Fleischmann, of Westport.

It was not clear if New York State Police would be taking action. Callahan, however, said Troop B detectives were actively investigating along the parkway.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.