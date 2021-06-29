Caught On Camera: Wyckoff Police Charged Construction Worker, Accomplice With Thefts

Surveillance video caught a Paterson man stealing from a Wyckoff construction site where he was working, said authorities who arrested him and an accused accomplice.

Jose A. Rivera, 30, had help from fellow Paterson resident Ivis C. Aguilar, 67, police Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Together they took dumbbells, kitchenware and artwork from the Sicomac Avenue site during off hours, the lieutenant said.

Officers William Plisich and William Christopher obtained surveillance photos that Detective Sgts. Michael Ragucci and Mark Tagliareni used to identify and arrest the suspects, he said.

Rivera and Aguilar were charged with burglary and theft and released pending a court appearance, he said.

