CAUGHT! Chatham Driver Surrenders In Hit-Run Death Of Pedestrian, 68, In Madison

A Chatham resident surrendered in the hit-and-run death of a 68-year-old pedestrian in Madison early Friday evening after authorities published surveillance photos of her SUV.

Cheon A. Lee, 58, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of accident resulting in death after she contacted authorities and took responsibility for the crash, authorities said.

Investigators later found Lee's Nissan Rogue with heavy front passenger-side damage "consistent with the crash" near her home, they said.

The victim, who hadn't been identified as of Saturday, was struck on Green Village Road near the intersection of Wilmer Street shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker and Madison Police Chief Darren P. Dachisen Sr. said in a release.

The Rogue that hit her kept going north on Green Village Road, made a right onto Kings Road, and was last seen heading east on Kings Road past the Madison Area YMCA, they said.

The victim was pronounced dead at Morristown Medical Center. Lee, meanwhile, remained held in the Morris County Correctional Facility in Morristown pending a first court appearance.

Participating in the investigation were Madison police, the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

