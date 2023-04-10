Cash Seized, Passaic County Massage Parlor Pair Charged In Multi-Agency Raid

Two women were arrested and $11,652 in alleged profits seized in a multi-agency raid on a Woodland Park massage parlor that authorities said was really a cathouse.

Detectives from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit, police from Woodland Park and federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations teamed up for the bust late last week at Tokyo Foot Spa on Great Notch Road right off Route 46.

The agencies had “received information that [the spa] was offering commercial sexual services while operating under the pretense of being a massage therapy business,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, borough Police Chief John Uzzalino and HSI Newark Special Agent-in-Charge Ricky J. Patel said in a joint announcement on Monday, April 10.

Arrested on prostitution and conspiracy charges, they said, were Jin F. Cao, 50, and Zhen X. Zhou, 57, both of Woodland Park.

Both were released pending court action.

