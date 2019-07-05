Contact Us
Cash 5 Lottery Winners Sold In West New York, Fairfield; Jackpots Top $60K

Paul Milo
Jacks Friendly Service in Fairfield sold a winning ticket,.
Jacks Friendly Service in Fairfield sold a winning ticket,. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two winners from recent drawings of the Jersey Cash 5 were sold in Hudson and Essex counties, state lottery officials said.

The 7-Eleven at 6004 Bergenline Ave. in West New York sold a ticket that matched all 5 numbers, resulting in a prize of $69,106.  The winning numbers for the Wednesday drawing were: 06, 09, 12, 23 and 35 and the XTRA number was: 02 .

Jacks Friendly Service, 152 Passaic Ave. in Fairfield, sold the a winning ticket, which is good for a $60,330 jackpot.  The winning numbers for Thursday's Cash 5 drawing were: 04, 11, 15, 27 and 39 and the XTRA number was: 03 .

